× Three people safe following fire at Yukon home

YUKON, Okla. – Three people are safe after their home caught fire in Yukon.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near Brookhurst Blvd. and S Yukon Pkwy.

Fire crews say an officer called it in when he saw smoke in the area while on patrol.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Crews worked to quickly put the blaze out and say the home and attic suffered smoke damage.

Officials tell News 4 a father and two children got out safely.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.