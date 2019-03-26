Tree inside Crystal Bridge at Myriad Botanical Gardens vandalized

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Myriad Botanical Gardens say a tree inside the Crystal Bridge was vandalized.

Park officials posted the photo of the vandalized palm tree on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Sorry to start with a bummer post but our conservatory specialist is beside herself by this. Carving into palm trees damages them. We don’t want to ever watch over visitors in the Crystal Bridge. We want to always give space and see all the incredible photos that are taken. It’s hard to catch the perps because the tree is hidden. Can you help us prevent this from happening? Thank you.”

Earlier this month, a group of skateboarders allegedly caused hundreds of dollars in damages to a fountain at the gardens after riding on it.

Damage was found on north and south end of the found, along with cracked granite.

News 4 was told by park officials the granite would cost the gardens nearly $2,000 to fix.