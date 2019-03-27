Baby boom! 7 teachers at one Kansas elementary school expecting – at the same time

GODDARD, Kan. – Half of the teachers at one Kansas elementary school are expecting – at the same time!

Seven of the 15 classroom teachers at Oak Street Elementary are pregnant; one of them is pregnant with twins.

“To me, it just becomes comical because like, it was a lot when there were three of us and then there were four of us and then there were five of us and then there were seven of us, so it just kind of became funny to me at that point,“ fourth grade teacher Tara Johnson told KSNW.

Johnson said after the seventh teacher announced she was pregnant, the jokes started pouring in.

“Don’t drink the water. That’s the biggest one,” Johnson laughed.

“When I actually went in to tell her, I’m like, ‘By the way, I drank the water’ and she’s like, ‘What?’ I go, ‘I drank the water!’ She’s like, ‘You are number seven’ and she is like leaning over her desk, and she’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. When are you due?‘“ said third grade teacher Tiffany Schmidt.

The teachers’ due dates range from late March to early October.

Principal Ashley Miller says she has found long-term substitutes to fill in while the women are on maternity leave.