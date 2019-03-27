× Emergency crews respond to accident involving school bus in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Emergency crews responded to a reported vehicle accident involving a school bus in Canadian County.

First responders are at the scene near Foreman Road and Banner Road at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say there were children on the bus, but it appears everyone is OK.

One person from the other vehicle involved will be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No other details have been released.