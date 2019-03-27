Family seeking answers after woman dies from gunshot wound in jail cell

PAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is hoping for answers after the death of a woman inside a local county jail.

In July of 2018, authorities arrested 26-year-old Brittany Weide for public intoxication in downtown Pawnee. She was taken a short distance to the Pawnee County Jail.

A short time later, she was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a detox cell.

Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters told KJRH that Weide was patted down by female officers when she arrived at the jail, but they didn’t discover a weapon before she became combative.

“The officer says she was trying to hit her with her head, being uncooperative. At that point, we chose not to dress her out,” Waters said.

Weide told deputies that she had meth in her system, and she appeared to be in pain when she arrived at the jail.

A short time later, deputies realized something was very wrong.

“When she unlocks the door, the lady didn’t move, so she walks in and when she goes to pull the blanket, she noticed blood on the chest,” Waters said.

Weide was pronounced dead inside the jail from a gunshot wound. The gun was found in Weide’s lap.

Now, her family is demanding answers.

“Knowing if she hadn’t gotten into the jail with that gun, she would still be here,” said Tammy Tubbs, Weide’s aunt.

Authorities believe that Weide concealed the weapon inside her body, which would explain why she looked as if she was in pain.

Despite that explanation, family members say deputies at the jail simply didn’t do their job properly.

“I realize nothing will bring Brittany back,” Tubbs said. “I realize this, but there’s got to be some kind of justice somewhere. Some accountability.”