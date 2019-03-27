Fassler Hall to donate 20% of all food, beverage sales in support of Painted Dog Research Trust, OKC Zoo says 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular restaurant in Oklahoma City will be donating part of their sales Thursday evening in hopes of raising awareness for African painted dog conservation, according to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

On March 28, Fassler Hall will donate 20-percent of all food and beverage sales in support of the Painted Dog Research Trust, one of the OKC Zoo’s major conservation initiatives.

The restaurant has a dog-friendly patio, so you can bring your four-legged friends for the fun!

Th event, “PAWS for a Cause,” will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fassler Hall is located at 421 NW 10th in Oklahoma City.