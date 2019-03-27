× Graduate of University of Oklahoma alleging sexual misconduct by David Boren, Tripp Hall

NORMAN, Okla. – A newly released article alleges sexual misconduct by former University of Oklahoma President David Boren and former Vice President of University Development Tripp Hall.

The site, “NonDoc,” posted the article on Tuesday from a former graduate student who claimed that unwanted contact between him and Boren happened for almost two years.

He also accused Hall of inappropriate touching.

NonDoc says they reached out to Hall and that he denies the accusations.

The alleged victim also says that he contacted Norman police.

News 4 has not confirmed the accusations with the alleged victim or Norman police. However, OU sent News 4 a statement on Tuesday saying:

“In November 2018, OU received a report of alleged sexual misconduct. The report triggered an immediate external investigation by the university. The goal of this investigation since the beginning has been to proceed with the highest degrees of professionalism, confidentiality and sincere concern for all parties involved particularly potential victims. This is our duty. While individuals may share their own personal accounting, it is critical that the university proceed deliberately, objectively and with respect for all the individuals involved. The investigation is not complete and comment on specifics at this time would be inappropriate.”

Earlier this month, News 4 reported that the outside firm hired by OU requested an interview with Boren.

When we spoke to Boren’s attorney, he said that they hadn’t gotten confirmation that any actual allegations had been made at all. He also said that the investigation is a “fishing expedition in an attempt to discredit Boren’s legacy.”