Jalen Hurts Meets the Media For First Time as A Sooner

For the first time since joining the Oklahoma Sooners, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts met the media as a Sooner.

Hurts' message was consistent throughout. He's coming here to win the team over as a leader, work extremely hard, and have the same goal as he's had the last couple of years at Alabama....win a national championship.

Hurts' biggest obstacle this year could be learning the offense. However, Hurts says that's, "going well." He also added that Lincoln Riley has wanted him to be an aggressive vocal leader. Perhaps even over leading the team at times.

Hurts also mentioned that his resume and body of work from Alabama means nothing as he comes to Oklahoma. Hurts is in competition with Tanner Mordecai to see who will be named the Sooners starter this season.