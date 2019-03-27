× Metro man sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for robbery of Midwest City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for robbery affecting interstate commerce, announced Robert J. Troester of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Markez Louise Thompson, now 23, was indicted in May 2017 on two counts: robbery affecting interstate commerce and the use of a firearm during that offense.

Thompson pleaded guilty to the robbery count in July 2017.

According to court filings, Thompson and an accomplice robbed an Ace Cash Express in Midwest City on the morning of April 19, 2017. They confronted an employee with firearms and stole approximately $31,000 from the safe. When police pursued Thompson on foot, he took shelter along the exterior of a local daycare. He surrendered after a two-hour standoff with police. Officers found $32,411 in his backpack, along with a MoneyGram card stolen from Ace Cash Express.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robin J. Cauthron sentenced Thompson to 84 months in federal prison based on both criminal cases. After release from prison, Thompson will serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $24,000 in restitution.