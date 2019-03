MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a train in Muskogee County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Tuesday, just after 8:30 a.m., on Cemetery Road in Oktaha.

According to a trooper’s report, that’s when a man’s body was spotted and appeared to have been struck by a train. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.