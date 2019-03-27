Oklahoma County Assessor meets with Imam after social media post controversy

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. – Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein met with Imam Imad Enchassi today after officials with CAIR demanded to meet with Stein over social media posts they say are disrespectful and anti-Muslim.

Stein met with Dr. Imad Enchassi, senior Imam at the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma, following criticism over comments made by Stein on social media in years past.

“No shirt, no shoes, no service,” said Stein on Facebook. “Which Islamic halal restaurant can I go to and demand they cook a pig for me?”

In 2014 he said when referring to Islamic extremists, “This is a religion of peace is the biggest lie.”

Stein defends his words in a statement to News 4 saying, the posts “Decried the act of murder by extremists and violent destructive mobs,” said Stein. “I have been and always will be opposed to anyone who enacts violence on others, no matter what race or religion.”

Stein went on to say, “As a Christian, I pray for peace each day. I hope people in all faith communities will join me in doing the same.”

Imam Enchassi works with CAIR often, but does not hold an official position with the group.

It is unclear if Stein will meet with CAIR, although according to e-mail records, Stein has told CAIR he didn’t have time to sit down with them.