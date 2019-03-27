Oklahoma couple says neighbor’s dogs killed more than 50 of their farm animals

Warning: This video contains graphic images.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma couple is speaking out after they say their neighbor's dogs killed all of their farm animals.

The couple returned to their home near Roland on Saturday after camping over spring break and say that's when they made the devastating discovery. They describe it as a massacre.

"This was sport, this was not for food. Nothing was chewed on, everything was ripped apart and just laid there for dead," Breana Daws said.

Breana and her husband, Jason, believe a neighbor's two pit bulls killed more than 50 of their farm animals, ranging from goats, rabbits and chickens.

According to KFSM, "a pink dog collar was found in their yard, and they say [the couple] there have been similar reports of pit bull attacks in their neighborhood."

Breana says she loves pit bulls, but believes something needs to be done.

"I'm not just pit shaming because I love pits, I used to raise them but when it is specific dogs that just so happen to be pits that are running through here terrorizing everyone's animals, something needs to be done," she said.

Because of the attack, the couple is now out thousands of dollars, and also have significant damage to their fences and cages.

They say they are not sure if they will replace the animals.

Right now, they're focused on their children's safety.

"Right now I'm scared to death to even let the kids go outside. And it's not just our kids, we got kids all over this neighborhood, and it makes you worried about them," Jason Daws said. "These dogs can do this to the animals, they can do it to a human."

The family has installed security cameras and also filed a police report with the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.