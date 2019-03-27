Police probing whether two recent road rage shootings, leaving one woman injured, are connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating whether two recent road rage incidents and subsequent shootings, one which injured an 82-year-old woman, are connected, according to recent court filings.

Police reports and court papers detail the first incident happened on February 18. A woman told police she was attempting to merge onto southbound I-235 at 23rd Street in Oklahoma City when a red Jeep SUV with a paper tag almost hit her car. The woman said, according to a search warrant affidavit, the man behind the wheel began following her until he exited I-44 at SW 44th Street. The woman continued on the interstate, only to hear four to six gunshots.

The woman said she didn't see the man fire the gun and didn't call police at the time because she didn't know if her vehicle was struck. However, when she got home, her son found a bullet fragment in the passenger side of the car.

Nearly a month later and about a mile away from the February 18 incident, police were called to a home in the 3400 block of SW 22nd Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. for a woman shot in the leg.

The 82-year-old woman told police, according to a search warrant affidavit, she was involved in a road rage incident near her home. The woman said she was followed home by a man who ran up to her in her driveway, yelled at her, threatened her and said, "he would be back," according to court filings.

The woman said she went inside her home and sat down in a living room chair when "numerous gunshots" were fired into the home. Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle was a red Jeep SUV.

The woman has since been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made, but police are investigating whether a vehicle found in a neighborhood not far from both shooting locations, that matches the description of the vehicle given to police by victims and witnesses, is connected to the shootings.