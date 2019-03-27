Police working to identify juveniles allegedly seen trying to break into apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY -Police are hoping the public recognizes several juvenile suspects allegedly caught on camera trying to kick in the door of an apartment.

It happened last week at an apartment complex near Hefner and Western.

“They attempted to kick in a door at a residence at an apartment complex,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

That kick is not seen on camera, but you can see the moment right before as one suspect approaches that door.

“As you can see in the video, they’re milling around. They go in the laundry room. They start messing with a car out in the parking lot,” Knight said. “Didn’t try to break into it, but they were bouncing around on it, looking through it.”

If you recognize them, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.