There are several trees that are perfect for planting in Oklahoma, and Oklahoma Forestry Services has created a list of which ones you should choose to plant on your property.
Putting down roots: Which trees to plant in Oklahoma
-
Man wants to turn nuisance cedar trees into electricity
-
Several Oklahoma City bombing memorial trees at the Capitol cut down following dangerous gas leak
-
OG&E giving customers chance to reserve 1,500 free trees to lower electric bills
-
City leaders release recycling ‘naughty list’ after Christmas
-
Oklahoma City providing free mulch to residents
-
-
4 the Weekend: Wells Christmas tree farm
-
Metro neighbors concerned about OG&E contractors planning work in their yards
-
Eat more of a plant-based diet and you could win Beyonce tickets for life
-
Two medical marijuana dispensaries headed to trial in Pottawatomie County over similar name
-
Neighborhood fed up with noisy recycling plant in NE Oklahoma City
-
-
Start your 2019 with a state park hike
-
Classen Ten Penn residents speak up about potential OnCue moving in
-
Bill would make it easier for Oklahomans to save for home