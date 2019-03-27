× “Queen of Rockabilly,” Wanda Jackson, announces retirement

The “Queen of Rockabilly,” Wanda Jackson, has announced she is retiring after more than 60 years of touring.

A representative for Jackson made the announcement on Facebook and says her retirement is based on health and safety reasons.

“After over 60 years of touring, Wanda Jackson wishes to announce her retirement from performing. This retirement is solely based on health and safety. It has been a wild ride. Thank you all for all the years of continued fandom and support. This is not the end, just the beginning of a new chapter. Join us as we congratulate the Queen of Rockabilly on over six decades of rip roaring live performances, priceless stories and countless shimmies.”

Her team confirmed she will not be making appearances at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend nor the Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender, but add that “in true rockabilly spirit, please still go out to these shows and keep the spirit of rockabilly alive.”

Jackson has had a decades-long career and “found a signature style through mixing rockabilly and country.”