Residents fed up with metro neighborhood problems

EDMOND, Okla. - Flooding, draining, and even erosion issues have people living in the metro neighborhood, Rushbrook upset, and they've been battling with their developer for nearly a year.

News 4 is told The Army Corps of Engineers is working with the developer to fix the erosion.

But, the residents here say they're fed up.

“We want to know that something is being done or that they are trying to do something.” Said Clarke.

Kaitlin Clarke says she had a lot of flooding after a recent storm.

She says drainage has been a major problem since moving to Rushbrook in 2016.

“It's really frustrating when the streets are just filled with mud and water,” said Clarke. “I mean, yes, your car gets dirty, but the main issue is that you`re sliding.”

And, Clarke isn't alone.

Many neighbors are voicing their concerns on social media.

One comment says they've been dealing with sinkholes in their yard.

“I have a 5 foot sink hole in my backyard,” said one Facebook user. “My kids can't play in my backyard until it is fixed.”

Another Facebook user talks about how they should get what they actually pay for.

It says, “Absolutely shocked at how we were all sold on an 'idea' and the developer has failed us multiple times.”

Attorney Russell Wantland, representing the developer of the addition, sent us a statement saying they "hire professional engineers and follow city approval processes. We eventually rerouted a stormwater flume and we hope to have approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to perform additional work in the creek."

Clarke says at the end of the day, they just want the developer to take action or they may consider moving.

“If it gets worse or never gets better, we might have to explore that,” said Clarke.

Attorney Russell Wantland full statement is as follows: