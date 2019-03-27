St. Baldrick’s returns to combat childhood cancer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Be a hero for kids with cancer! That’s the motto for this year’s Oklahoma City St. Baldrick’s event.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a national charity dedicated to funding childhood cancer research.

The organization’s signature event ask that fundraising volunteers shave their heads in solidarity with children undergoing treatment.

This year’s festivities kick off Sunday, March 31 at VZD’s on North Western Avenue at 12 p.m.

The registration starts at 12 p.m. and the shaving begins at 1 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and plenty of children’s activities.

The Oklahoma foundation has raised over $1.5 million and shaved 1,600 heads since 2003.

KFOR’s Lacey Lett and Meteorologist Damien Lodes talk with Gail Vines about this year’s event below: