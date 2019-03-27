× Thunder Get back on Track Against Pacers

Coming off of their worst loss of the season, OKC hit the floor looking for a bit of retribution against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers stormed back from a double digit deficit to top OKC earlier this month.

The Thunder looked early like that wasn’t going to be a thing. Russell Westbrook made a concerted effort to get his teammates involved. And much like other opponents, they forced the Thunder to shoot three pointers. It worked wonderfully for the Pacers. OKC shot just 23 percent from three in the first half. For the 16th time in the last 19 games the Thunder faced a double digit deficit.

The Thunder had the Pacers right where they wanted them. OKC went on a 24-0 run forcing Indiana to miss 14 straight shots. Russell Westbrook hit a pivotal three to cap off that run. Westbrook had his 29th triple-double of the season. 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

In the 4th, the Pacers wouldn’t roll over. But the Thunder were too much on both ends. Steven Adams had a monster game hauling in an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook in the 4th that kept Indy at arms length. Adams was 11-14 from the field for 25 points and 12 boards.

Paul George had a tough and one layup as well in the fourth which was a floater over the backboard. He had an MVP like 31 points to lead OKC. But with the Thunder up five late, Jerami Grant, who added three blocks, hit a key three to ice the game. Grant had a hard earned 19 points.

The Thunder picked up a 107-99 win to bounce back from that tough Memphis loss. Next up for OKC, they host the Nuggets on Friday.