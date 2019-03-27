TripAdvisor names top travel destinations in U.S., world

Summer is right around the corner and many families are thinking of taking a vacation – either here in the U.S. or another country!

TripAdvisor, one of the world’s largest traveling sites, is helping make the vacation-destination decision a little easier by naming the top travel destinations in the United States and throughout the world.

The site used an algorithm “based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period, the methodology takes into account quality and volume of reviews to surface destinations that consistently deliver the best overall experience for travelers.”

Top Travelers’ Choice Destinations in the U.S.:

Top Travelers’ Choice Destinations in the World: