Two-vehicle collision claims lives of Pauls Valley women, OHP says

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A collision near Pauls Valley claimed the lives of two women, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Tuesday, just before 5:30 p.m., on State Highway 19 and Kimberlin Rd. near Pauls Valley.

What happened is still under investigation, but officials say two vehicles were involved.

The condition of the first driver is unknown, and officials say there were no passengers in the vehicle.

In the second vehicle, two women were killed, 83-year-old Flora Perkins and 89-year-old Wanda Oliver, both of Pauls Valley. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.