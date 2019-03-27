Wewoka police investigating reports of rabid raccoons

WEWOKA, Okla. – Authorities in Wewoka are warning residents to be cautious after receiving several calls about rabid raccoons.

Officials with the Wewoka Police Department say the animal control officer has received eight calls within a week regarding rabid raccoons.

Investigators say they are concerned about children walking in the area, and warn that everyone should be cautious of their surroundings.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, it is normal for raccoons to be active throughout the day.

However, there are symptoms of rabies that you can keep an eye out for:

Staggering gait

Oblivious to noise or nearby movement

Erratic wandering

Discharge from eyes or mouth

Wet and matted hair on face

Repeated high-pitch vocalization

Self-mutilation.

Officials warn that you should not attempt to catch any of the animals. Instead, call 911.