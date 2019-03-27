Woman accused of stashing meth in pants, police say

TULSA, Okla. – A traffic stop on a woman who was driving a moped led to her arrest after officers discovered she had meth on her.

Police pulled over Tracie Bennett around 5 p.m. Tuesday near I-244 and Sheridan in Tulsa after officers saw her driving a moped that didn’t have a tag on it.

FOX 23 reports police also say she had a felony outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

Officials say while Bennett was being taken to jail, she allegedly told them she had stashed meth in her pants.

Police say they found 34 grams of meth.

She was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of trafficking meth and for the failure to appear in court.