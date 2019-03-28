4 our vets: Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Veterans who returned home from fighting in the Vietnam War are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

Now, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and the Oklahoma History Center are hosting an event for ‘Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day’ on Friday, March 29. If you watch the video, the banner says the event is Thursday. It is actually being held on Friday. We regret the error.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the public is invited to come by the Oklahoma History Center to hear from veterans and listen to music from the 145th Army Band.

Attendees are encouraged to tour the museum, including the special exhibit “Welcome Home: Oklahomans and the War in Vietnam.”

Visitors are encouraged to come early in order to ensure a seat.

The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will take place in the Devon Great Hall at the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.