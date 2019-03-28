× Authorities investigating double shooting at Langston University

LANGSTON, Okla. – Officials are investigating a shooting in Langston that left two people injured.

Police with Langston University responded to the scene at the Langston Commons around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the apartments are university-owned, but are not located on campus.

Authorities say two people were shot and both were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims is awake and talking, and the other victim is undergoing surgery.

Police are looking for four suspects, but no arrests have been made.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.