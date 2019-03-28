× Burglary call leads to discovery of Warr Acres restaurant fire

WARR ACRES, Okla. – The cause of a fire at a Warr Acres restaurant is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene at ZamZam near NW 39 Expressway and MacArthur at around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police tell News 4 they were investigating a burglary call in the area when they noticed flames coming from an old drive-thru window.

That’s when police called the Oklahoma City Fire Department who quickly put the blaze out.

It is unknown what started the fire or how much of the restaurant was damaged.

The incident remains under investigation.