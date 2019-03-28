× Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrests Arkansas registered sex offender for soliciting sex with a minor

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office booked a man already registered as sex offender in Arkansas into the Canadian County jail on Sunday for soliciting sex with a minor by use of technology.

Allan Ray White, a 25-year-old from Fort Smith, approached an undercover deputy portraying a 14-year-old female from Canadian County on social media in August of 2018.

He started talking about having sexual intercourse with the decoy and even told the decoy he would have her enjoy the sexual experience. He asked the decoy about her sexual history and he would like to have sex with the teen in a vehicle.

After Canadian County Investigators issued a warrant, local authorities in Arkansas found White and made the arrest. White was transported to the Canadian County Jail on Sunday.

White has been charged in Canadian County District Court for Lewd Acts with a Minor Under 16 and is being held without bond.

White is a registered sex offender in Arkansas for Internet Stalking of a Child.

“We greatly appreciate the assistance of our fellow law-enforcement agencies out of state in this arrest, “said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff