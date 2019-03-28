Crews battle wet ground, mud while trying to fight fires

GUTHRIE, Okla. – While it feels like spring is finally here, firefighters are urging caution when it comes to burning anything, even after the recent rain.

In addition to battling any wildfires that sparked, fire crews in certain parts of the state struggled to get their fire trucks in position due to the mud.

Officials with the Guthrie Fire Department posted a photo on social media, showing one of their trucks stuck in the soft ground.

“Fuels are still very dry outside so please monitor any controlled burning you’ve done as the winds have picked up dramatically. While assisting Meridian Fire Department today we had a little issue. As you can see, the ground is still very soft! A huge thanks to Coyle Volunteer Fire Department for the help getting it out,” the department posted on Facebook.

As it turns out, Guthrie wasn’t the only department struggling with the mud.

Officials with the Lincoln County Emergency Management say Lincoln County firefighters were also dealing with the same problems.

“This can be a dangerous situation for not only the firefighters but also for land/homeowners. I know it seems like the day after a rain seems like a perfect day to burn… but wet conditions make fire suppression very difficult,” the organization posted.