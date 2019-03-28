× DEA looking for contractor to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour

HOUSTON — The Drug Enforcement Agency needs to clear its evidence vaults of marijuana that is no longer needed for evidentiary purposes, and they’re looking for a contractor in Texas that can incinerate a very high volume of pot.

According to a document outlining the DEA’s requirements, the incineration provider must be able to process at least 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour, for eight hours a day.

The contractor must be able to accept tightly-compressed bricks or bales of pot in packages weighing up to 200 pounds each.

“The incinerator facility shall have a secured fence around it. The facility fencing should exceed a height to ensure prevention by the public from viewing the incineration process,” the document states.

The DEA would monitor the incineration process via closed-circuit cameras and require annual drug tests for all of the incineration facility’s employees.

The DEA sent the following statement to KHOU in response to apparent inquiries from eager volunteers: