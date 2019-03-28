Fans preparing for benefit concert after Guthrie music shop destroyed by fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – An upcoming concert hopes to raise money to help a renowned fiddler and a poplar instrument shop after a fire destroyed the Guthrie business.

In February, a fire destroyed the Double Stop Fiddle Shop & Music Hall and the adjacent Furrow Flowers & Gifts. Byron Berline, who has worked with Vince Gill, Bob Dylan and Elton John, owned both buildings and say the instruments lost had their own personalities and voices.

"They all have personalities and souls to them, and I knew all of them and I just hated to think they died a death like that,” Berline told News 4.

Berline's Double Stop Fiddle Shop was home to the largest collection of violins and bows in Oklahoma.

Both buildings were more than 100 years old, and the damage is estimated to be around $3 million.

Now, officials are hoping that a benefit concert will help the shop rebuild.

A benefit concert will take place on Sunday, March 31 at the Tower Theater in Oklahoma City.

Visitors will be treated to performances from Jana Jae, The Bonhams, Steelwind, Red Dirt Rangers, K.C. Clifford, Alan Munde, Barry Patton, Cowboy Jim Garling, Joel T. Mosman and Byron Berline Band.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.

All of the proceeds from the concert will go to benefit Berline and the shop.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell says he plans to attend and speak at the concert.

“I’m looking forward to attending the benefit show this weekend,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “Downtown Guthrie, and the Double Stop Fiddle Shop are gems in this state, and a major Oklahoma tourism driver. I’m proud and thankful that so many folks from across Oklahoma and beyond are joining together to help with the recovery and rebuilding. This is a great opportunity for Oklahomans to come out and enjoy good music and a fun time, all for a great cause.”