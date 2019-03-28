Free wellness class helping Oklahoma residents lose weight by summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Are you trying to get fit for summer?

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is enrolling now for its free Total Wellness classes, an interactive weight loss program for adults. Classes meet one hour a week for eight weeks, and the goal is for everyone to lose 5% of their body fat.

Locations are as follows:

Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Dr., – Tuesdays 12 p.m. –1 p.m. April 9- May 28

Northwest Library, 5600 NW 122nd St.- Saturdays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 13- June 1

Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave. – Thursdays 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 11 – May 30

Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St.- Tuesdays 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. April 9- May 28

Northeast Regional Wellness Campus, 2600 N.E. 63rd St., – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. April 10 – May 29

Midwest City Library, 8143 E. Reno Avenue, – Tuesdays 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. April 16- June 4

Edmond Rec. Center, 2733 Marilyn Williams Dr., – Thursdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. April 18- June 6

Southern Oaks Wellness Center, 6728 S. Hudson Ave. – Thursdays 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. April 11- May 30

Spanish Class: Capitol Hill Library, 327 SW 27th St.- Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 17-June 5.

Organizers say you do not need to be an Oklahoma County resident to participate in the program.

The Spring session begins in the second week of April. Please complete this form and choose your preferred class day, time and location. Space is limited. If you have questions call (405) 425-4422.