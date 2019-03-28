Gun battle in Bartlesville leaves one person injured, police say

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Police in one northeast Oklahoma city are investigating after a gun battle broke out in a neighborhood, leaving one person injured.

At around 5 a.m., police were called to the scene near S Madison Blvd. and Baylor Dr. after gunshots rang out.

FOX 23 reports, according to Bartlesville police, an SUV and car pulled up to a home and at some point, the gun battle occurred.

The incident involved three guns and at least 30 rounds were fired, possibly from an AR-15 style rifle, according to officials.

One man in the SUV was shot several times and then flown to a Tulsa hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police say a suspect, or suspects, took off in a gray Dodge Challenger with a Texas license plate.

Authorities were questioning four people who could have possibly been involved and were inside the home at the time of the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Baylor Drive was shut down while police investigated the scene.

The shooting took place across the street from a middle school. Students arriving at school Thursday morning had to enter the school through a different entrance.

The incident remains under investigation.