Gundy Breaking in New OC While Trying to Find QB

Mike Gundy is a busy man this spring. He's trying to break in a new offensive coordinator while he also tries to find his next quarterback.

Gundy mentioned after practice that when Gleeson started calling plays in practice during the team portion, that everything went well. Although he did add that Gleeson does things differently than Mike Yurcich. But one of his favorite things about his new hire is that he's a worker. Gundy said he was at the office late the other night and saw Gleeson there working as well.

As Gleeson gets comfortable, that's everything the OSU QB's aren't. Mike Gundy has said they're making a lot of mistakes early on in spring ball. Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown haven't taken a step ahead of the other yet, but Gundy says he wants whoever it is to have a firm grasp on the offense.

Gundy breaks down the QB battle in the video above.