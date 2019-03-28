Investigation underway after man shot at truck stop in west Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side.

Police responded to the scene at the TA truck stop near I-40 and Council at around 6 a.m. for an armed robbery call.

According to police, a truck driver was shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say they are looking for a Dodge pickup with a female and male suspect inside.

No other details have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

