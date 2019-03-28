× Investigation underway after vehicle crashes into metro 7-Eleven

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a car smashed into the front of a metro 7-Eleven overnight.

It happened around midnight Thursday near SW 59th and Penn.

Police tells News 4 two cars met for an alleged drug deal at an unknown location when one of them, a silver car, took off.

The other car, a black vehicle, started chasing the silver car, police say.

The silver car pulled into the 7-Eleven parking lot and that’s when the black car rammed it, forcing the silver car to hit a VW bug that crashed into the store.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, or suspects, involved.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.