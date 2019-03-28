“It is very disheartening,” Chickasaw Nation office targeted with racist graffiti

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are busy investigating two cases of vandalism involving racist graffiti.

Early Thursday morning, employees at the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s headquarters reported Swastika drawings, neo-Nazi messages, and death threats spray painted in the parking lot and on the door of the property.

The same morning, investigators were called to the Chickasaw Nation office in Oklahoma City.

According to NonDoc, authorities discovered the words “Indians will be gassed” along with other racist images on the south side of the building, located in the 4001 N. Lincoln Blvd.

“It is very disheartening to see our building defaced by this type of hateful message which is so out of place for Oklahoma. We believe it is important to move past this isolated incident and focus our attention on the important work we do,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to News 4 that investigators believe both incidents are related.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt responded to the vandalism on social media.

“I’ve been briefed by the police chief regarding the white supremacist graffiti at the OKC headquarters of the Oklahoma Democratic Pary and the Chickasaw Nation. Our police department is actively investigating. One bigot with a can of spray paint or even a group of bigots do not speak for the hundreds of thousands in this city who stand strongly together against hate & bigotry. Let’s love each other just a little bit more today, OKC,” he wrote.

“The Oklahoma Democratic Party is devastated by today’s hate crimes targeting the ODP headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation office. Intolerance and bigotry have no place in our communities. We condemn all forms of hate, including hate based on ethnicity, race, religion, gender identity, and disability. This is a time for communities to work together, strengthen bonds and help fight against these evils. We stand in solidarity with the Chickasaw Nation in denouncing these cowardly acts meant to divide our communities. We thank the law enforcement for their quick response and dedicated community for their assistance in helping the ODP cleanup the premises,” the Oklahoma Democratic Party said in a statement.