Made in Oklahoma: Tortilla Quiche

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spice up your breakfast with this Tex-Mex inspired dish.

Ingredients

4 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter

4 corn tortillas

4 strips of Bar-S Bacon cooked to a crisp and diced

1 red pepper – diced fine

1 or 2 Serrano pepper- diced fine

4oz Hiland Colby Jack Cheese

1 pint of Hiland Half and Half

4 eggs

1 pinch of oregano and cumin