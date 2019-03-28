Made in Oklahoma: Tortilla Quiche

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spice up your breakfast with this Tex-Mex inspired dish.
Ingredients
4 tbsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter
4 corn tortillas
4 strips of Bar-S Bacon cooked to a crisp and diced
1 red pepper – diced fine
1 or 2 Serrano pepper- diced fine
4oz Hiland Colby Jack Cheese
1 pint of Hiland Half and Half
4 eggs
1 pinch of oregano and cumin
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter ramekin dishes and butter tortillas. Place buttered tortillas in the ramekin dish.
Whisk all ingredients left in a medium bowl and then pour into the ramekin.
Cook at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until egg mixture is set.
