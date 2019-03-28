× Man arrested in connection to alleged stalking case in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman say an Oklahoma man has been taken into custody following a recent report of stalking.

On Thursday, officers with the Norman Police Department arrested 32-year-old Victor Flores on one count of loitering around a residence to watch occupants.

Officials began investigating the alleged stalking case after dispatchers received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The caller told dispatchers that a man was attempting to look in the windows of a home in the 200 block of McCullough Street after a woman had returned home.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Flores as a possible suspect in the case.