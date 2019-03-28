Indiana McDonald’s worker charged with battery for cheeseburger assault on co-worker

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indiana McDonald’s worker has been charged with battery after police said he threw a cheeseburger at his co-worker.

The cheeseburger incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Tuesday at a McDonald’s in Bloomington.

An unidentified 21-year-old male employee allegedly became angry that his 18-year-old female co-worker was working too slowly, according to WXIN. She later told Bloomington police that they got into an argument and the man hurled a cheeseburger, striking her in the face.

She called 911 and said she wanted to pursue charges against the man. She reportedly said she wasn’t injured nor was she in pain.

The officer spoke with the manager who witnessed the argument. He confirmed the employee was working slowly and the other employees were upset about it, police said.

The man left work and said he realizes he shouldn’t have gotten so angry.

Bloomington Police Department Lt. John Kovach said they will issue the man a summons to court on a misdemeanor battery charge.