Mordecai Isn’t Backing Down in OU’s QB Battle

It's assumed that Jalen Hurts is going to be Oklahoma's starting quarterback in 2018. That despite Lincoln Riley saying that Hurts and freshman Tanner Mordecai are in competition for the gig.

After all, Hurts has just one season to play for Oklahoma. However, that hasn't dicouraged Mordecai one bit. In fact, he says he learned a lot from the way Austin Kendall competed with Kyler Murray last spring and fall for the open signalcaller spot.

Mordecai saw action in two games last season connecting on an impressive 33 yard strike to Mykel Jones in the FAU route. As for this year, Mordecai isn't blinking despite Hurts' resume and success at Alabama.

Mordecai discusses how he can win the team over and why he's not letting the outside noise get to him as he tries to win OU's job in the video above.