NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Newcastle police are hoping to identify a person of interest in overnight auto burglaries.

Police say they want to identify the person in connection to the larceny of a vehicle and the burglary of other vehicles that happened Thursday at around 4 a.m. in Newcastle’s Hilltop Acres Addition.

If you have any information, call police at (405)387-5525 or email Detective Morrissey at kmorrissey@cityofnewcastleok.com