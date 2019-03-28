OHP: Man killed, another in critical condition after head-on crash near Wewoka

WEWOKA, Okla. – One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Seminole County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Wednesday, just after 1:30 p.m. on US270 and SH59 near Wewoka.

According to a trooper’s report, 67-year-old Benjamin Dunn, of Seminole, was driving eastbound on US270 when he went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on.

Sadly, Dunn was pronounced at the scene. The driver in the other vehicle was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collision was due to “improper lane use,” the report states.