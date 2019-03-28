Oklahoma City Police investigating two racist vandalism incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating two hate crimes.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party Headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation Headquarters both were vandalized with racist and threatening messages.

Both the Oklahoma Democratic Party and the Chickasaw Nation have released official statements on today's incidents.

"The Oklahoma Democratic Party is devastated by today’s hate crimes targeting the ODP headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation office. Intolerance and bigotry have no place in our communities. We condemn all forms of hate, including hate based on ethnicity, race, religion, gender identity, and disability. This is a time for communities to work together, strengthen bonds and help fight against these evils. We stand in solidarity with the Chickasaw Nation in denouncing these cowardly acts meant to divide our communities. We thank the law enforcement for their quick response and dedicated community for their assistance in helping the ODP cleanup the premises."

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby released the following statement:

“It is very disheartening to see our building defaced by this type of hateful message which is so out of place for Oklahoma. We believe it is important to move past this isolated incident and focus our attention on the important work we do.”

Communities members scrubbed away hate left to clean up on Thursday.

"It's just shocking," said owner of the building David Walters.

Shocked but not surprised.

"This is a daily occurrence for people of color," said Affirmative Action Representative for the Oklahoma Democratic Party T. Sheri Dickerson.

That's what employees at the Oklahoma Democratic Headquarters said Thursday after a slew of blue spraypaint flooded their doorstep.

"Not knowing what I was going to see and then seeing it's far worse than I could've imagined," said Executive Director and Chair of Oklahoma Democratic Party Anna Langthorn. "It's just disheartening."

A Swastika covered the front door.

The concrete was spray painted with neo-Nazi messages including 'Gas the Jews' and 'Welcome to Germany'.

There were racial slurs directed at African Americans and Asians.

There were also death threats directed toward employees inside.

A manifesto was left on the door that revealed the words 'Trump, Pence, Hitler 2020' and a defaced image of President Barack Obama.

"I want Oklahomans to know and the whole world to know that we stand against this," said Chairman of Oklahoma Republican Party Pam Pollard.

Pam Pollard is the Executive Director and Chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

While police are working to catch the person responsible, she has a message for the suspect.

"I will come to the courtroom, stand behind you and make sure you get prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Pollard. "This needs to be one of the grievous crimes in America because this destroys our nation."

Several Oklahoma representatives and organizations have responded to today's events.

“I am appalled by these destructive acts of hate, and I strongly condemn both counts which took place today,” said Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04). “As a member of the Chickasaw Nation, I am absolutely disgusted by the racist vandalism on my tribe’s Oklahoma City Area Office. I was also sickened by the incident at the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters. There is no place in our communities for such despicable symbols and language so clearly meant to threaten other human beings and those with differing points of view. In the days ahead, I have every confidence in our law enforcement to investigate and ensure justice is served.”

“There is no place in this country for hate,” said Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02). “I am saddened to see such hate take place in the great state of Oklahoma. These actions at both the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation Area Office are disgusting and will never be tolerated.”

“Through the day I’ve been reading reports of violent, hate-filled language and vandalism around the communities that we call home. These racist, anti-Semitic, and transphobic attacks will not be tolerated. I support every effort of law enforcement in their investigation of these incidents,” said Congresswoman Kendra Horn (OK-05).

This language written on the doors of the @OKDemocrats HQ is abhorrent. It does not reflect who we are as a state. @nondocmedia https://t.co/YDxltevK69 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) March 28, 2019

One bigot with a spray paint can or even a group of bigots do not speak for the hundreds of thousands in this city who stand strongly together against hate & bigotry. Let’s love each other just a little bit more today, OKC. #1OKC (2/2) — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) March 28, 2019

The building is not just home to the Oklahoma Democratic Party, but several different organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club.

All said they feel a sense of fear.

"Who knows how many people in this building are members of the community and are now being targeted here," said Langthorn.

Oklahoma City Police believe the do both vandalisms are linked.

This is an open investigation.

The Oklahoma City Police have just released photos of a person they would like to talk to in connection to these two incidents.