Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives body armor donation

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office K9, Han received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (VIK9s).

The vest is embroidered with, “In memory of K9 Gunny, Mooresville, NC.”

Gunny was a former recipient of the VIK9s vest donation and passed away in November 2018.

“VIK9s was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies obtain this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,000 protective vests, in all 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of over 5.7 million dollars.”

Han received a vest from VIK9s a few months ago, but it was too large and had to be returned. He received his new, fitted vest this week.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., click here.