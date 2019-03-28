Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters vandalized with neo-Nazi, anti-Semetic messages

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s headquarters was vandalized with racist graffiti.

Early Thursday morning, employees of the building on N.W. 37th and Classen Blvd. reported Swastika drawings, neo-Nazi messages, and death threats spray painted in the parking lot and on the door of the property.

The owner of the building is former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters. Walters told News 4 he’s working to clean up the vandalism as soon as possible.

“Well, it’s upsetting to the extent that our culture now and our country, it drives people to this type of expression,” said David Walters. “It encourages people to speak out violently. It’s clearly a crime. It’s clearly a hate crime.”

The building does not have outside surveillance cameras, but Walters said that will soon change after this case of vandalism.

Police are working with nearby businesses to identify a suspect.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City released the following statement:

“The Jewish Federation is saddened to learn of the anti-Semitic and other hateful vandalism found at the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters this morning. Hateful rhetoric has no place in our community or country. When individuals or groups are targeted because of their immutable characteristics the impact of those words and actions are felt by entire communities. There is no place for hate in Oklahoma City- that is not our Oklahoma Standard. We thank the Oklahoma City Police Department for their immediate response to this incident and for their 24/7 efforts to keep our entire community safe. We are hopeful they will bring the perpetrator/s to justice soon. Please be sure to reach out to OKCPD if you have any information about this incident.”