One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha.

Police say it started at around 10 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to a home near 7th and Texas for a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, the dispute was still happening so police entered the home.

That’s when a man allegedly attacked the officers.

Chickasha police tell News 4 two officers fired their guns, killing the suspect. The officers were not injured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

The name of the suspect and officers involved have not yet been released.