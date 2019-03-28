OSBI now leading investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against David Boren, Tripp Hall
NORMAN, Okla. – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is now the lead agency in the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former University of Oklahoma President David Boren and former Vice President of University Development Tripp Hall.
The site, “NonDoc,” posted an article on Tuesday from a former graduate student who claimed that unwanted contact between him and Boren happened for almost two years.
He also accused Hall of inappropriate touching.
NonDoc says they reached out to Hall and that he denies the accusations.
OU sent News 4 a statement on Tuesday saying:
“In November 2018, OU received a report of alleged sexual misconduct. The report triggered an immediate external investigation by the university. The goal of this investigation since the beginning has been to proceed with the highest degrees of professionalism, confidentiality and sincere concern for all parties involved particularly potential victims. This is our duty. While individuals may share their own personal accounting, it is critical that the university proceed deliberately, objectively and with respect for all the individuals involved. The investigation is not complete and comment on specifics at this time would be inappropriate.”