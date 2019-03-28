× OSBI now leading investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against David Boren, Tripp Hall

NORMAN, Okla. – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is now the lead agency in the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former University of Oklahoma President David Boren and former Vice President of University Development Tripp Hall.

The site, “NonDoc,” posted an article on Tuesday from a former graduate student who claimed that unwanted contact between him and Boren happened for almost two years.

He also accused Hall of inappropriate touching.

NonDoc says they reached out to Hall and that he denies the accusations.

OU sent News 4 a statement on Tuesday saying: