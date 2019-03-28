Police hoping to identify man trying to lure children away from their metro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man has been caught in the act, trying to lure two children away from their metro home.

Police put out a warning to parents and released video of the man, who was caught on camera.

“It’s a very scary situation, and it’s very concerning to us,” said Captain Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City police.

It’s every parents worst nightmare: a man driving a white Volvo station wagon pulls into a parking lot next to a home and walks to where two young kids are playing. While hiding behind the bushes, he asks them to come closer.

“He informs this little girl that, next door, there is a classroom where there’s a lot of children playing, and he’s inviting her to go to this classroom,” Mathews said.

But, that wasn't true.

“We find out, a little bit later, that there’s no classroom next door, no children playing next door,” Mathews said.

Thankfully, the mother came outside a short time later.

“She just questioned him, like what are you doing, why are you talking to my children,” Mathews said.

Police said he gave her the same excuse he told the kids, right before he walks back to his car and drives off.

“These days, most people that are adult know that that's probably inappropriate,” Mathews said. “You don’t walk behind a row of bushes and try to coerce somebody or try to convince somebody that there's other children playing next door."

Oklahoma City police said, although the man didn't actually commit a crime, he did not touch the children or use inappropriate language, they believe he was up to no good.

“All parents should be cautious,” Mathews said. “Look after your children. If you see something that's inappropriate, there’s nothing wrong with reporting it. That's why the police are here, and that's what we are going to do."

Police believe the man is in his 40s. If you recognize him or the white Volvo, give police a call.