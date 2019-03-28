Restaurant allowing Oklahoma teachers to eat for free in honor of historic walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been almost a year since Oklahoma teachers left their classrooms and marched to the Capitol to demand more education funding.

Last March, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it was seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Days before the walkout was set to begin, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill that raises teachers’ salaries by an average of $6,100. It also gives $1,250 raises for support staff and adds $50 million in education funding.

Although the bill almost reached the salary goal, organizers said it did little to restore education funding that has been cut for nearly a decade.

For nine days, thousands of educators and supporters headed to the Capitol to demand an increase to education funding. The walkout came to a sudden end at the end of two weeks.

Now, a local restaurant says it is remembering the sacrifices that teachers made and is giving back to them next month.

Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe announced that teachers will eat for free all day on April 22.

“TEACHERS EAT FREE! When? All day, April 22nd! We didn’t forget what you stood for this time last year & we STILL stand by you!” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Teachers will need to bring their ID, and the deal is limited to one meal per person. Also, it is only available to guests who dine-in.