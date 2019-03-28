Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia

Posted 2:01 pm, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, March 28, 2019

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia.

Coy Edwards was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7900 block of E 139 in Holdenville. His vehicle is a silver 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis with Oklahoma tag ‘EZS171.’

Officials said Edwards was supposed to go to his son’s residence east of Wetumka at 9 a.m. then go do his taxes. He didn’t show up at either.

Edwards also has suspected heart problems.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Hughes County Sheriffs Office.

